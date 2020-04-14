‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Jokes About Missing ‘My Husband’ Jake Gyllenhaal

Tom Holland is pining for his “Spider-Man: Far from Home” co-star, and isn’t afraid to tell the world.

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of himself and Jake Gyllenhaal, who played villainous Mysterio in the most recent “Spider-Man” flick.

In the video, Holland and Gyllenhaal, 39, are in a private jet, presumably travelling together during the “Far from Home” press junket, expertly flipping plastic water bottles.

“Missing my husband,” Holland writes in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Holland has gushed about his bromance with Gyllenhaal.

Back in December, he shared a special tribute to Gyllenhaal on Instagram in celebration of his birthday.