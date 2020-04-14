John Travolta And Kelly Preston Share Sweet Tributes To Late Son Jett On What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

Actress Kelly Preston gets a visit from husband John Travolta (L) and son Jett while on location filming the 1997 motion picture "Addicted to Love." (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston are marking the birthday of son Jett, who passed away in 2009 after suffering a seizure. He was just 16.

Travolta, 66, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his late son, along with a caption. “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! ❤️,” he wrote.

Preston also shared a sweet remembrance of her son on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!! 💖,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself giving him a hug.

The couple’s daughter, Ella, 20, also paid tribute to her older brother.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Jett, I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

As People reports, Preston spoke about Jett’s condition during a 2012 appearance on daytime TV’s “The Doctors”.

“[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki Syndrome,” Preston explained.

“I strongly believe as a mother, as does my husband, that there are certain contributing factors that lead to autism and some of it is very much the chemicals in our environment and in our food,” she added.