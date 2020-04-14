David Beckham Makes A Social Distancing Surprise Visit To 70-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer

David Beckham is bringing some joy to a fan amid the coronavirus.

The soccer star, 44, surprised fan David Roberts, 70, at his Oxfordshire home on Easter Monday as part of a charity initiative organized by Age UK.

Beckham brought by a bag full of treats and visited with Roberts while following the standard social distancing rules.

Roberts told his local paper, the Oxford Mail, he was “amazed” to open his door to the football legend, revealing the charity told him to expect a visit from “high-profile celebrity” that morning.

“All I could think to say was hello, how are you?” Roberts told the outlet.

“He is a lovely guy, we chatted about what will happen to this season’s football, and Manchester United and also me being a Liverpool supporter,” he added. “He also gave a goody bag to me and my family.”

Roberts lives with his wife and son who cared for him during his battle with cancer.

He later added, “I think the visit was as much for them as me because they have cared for me since I had a cancer operation in December, which I have been battling, with the help and support of family and friends (who include neighbours and work colleagues) for three years.”

