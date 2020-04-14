Gwyneth Paltrow Releases Goop’s Extravagant Mother’s Day Gift Guide Featuring A Vibrator Necklace & $30K Cartier Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop’s Mother’s Day gift guide is back and bigger than ever.

Every year, Paltrow’s controversial lifestyle brand releases a long list of gifts intended to “delight, distract, and indulge her.”

And this year’s list does not disappoint, with such high-end items as a sauna and $30K Cartier watch (just to name a few), bringing the grand total to $82,000.

The Cartier watch is the most expensive item, ringing in at $30,800. A Hermès Vintage Kelly Box Bag ($12,000) made the cut as well.

The G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush is also featured this year, coming at the most reasonable item, in addition to some some detox bath salts.

But the item that is leaving many scratching your heads, especially since the gift guide is ideas for our moms, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, aunts, sisters, friends and/or cousins, is the Vesper Vibrator Necklace.

Another NSFW item showcased; a 450 piece puzzle of women’s breasts.

Check out the entire guide here.