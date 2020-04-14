Chris Meloni Jokes About Being ‘Comfortable’ In Women’s Underwear

Chris Meloni is keeping it light on Twitter.
On Tuesday, her responded to a kinky social media conversation that directly involved him.
It all started with one Twitter user writing about a dream in which she “was going to let @Chris_Meloni spank me.”
That earned a reply from another user, who wrote, “Would have thought you’d tie him up or make him dress like a sissy,” accompanied by a photo of Meloni, wrapped in police tape, with Miss Piggy, and another in which he’s wearing nothing but women’s undergarments.
Meloni chimed in, “Wait… when did being comfortable become sissy time?”
Meloni will be seen reprising his iconic “Law & Order: SVU” character when Det. Elliot Stabler in a new crime drama from “L&O” creator Dick Wolf.
According to Deadline, the as-yet-untitled spinoff will see Stabler leading the NYPD’s organized crime unit.