Naomi Campbell & Christy Turlington Dish On Their Favourite Models Of The Moment

Two of the hottest supermodels of the 1990s are weighing in on the models they’re watching in 2020.
On Tuesday, Christy Turlington remotely joined Naomi Campbell on her “No Filter with Naomi” podcast for a fashionable conversation.
As Paper magazine reported, their chat spanned a number of topics, ranging from their favourite magazine covers to snarking about a fashion writer of whom they’re not a fan.
RELATED: Ashley Graham Tells Naomi Campbell A Model Criticized Her Sports Illustrated Cover: ‘She Said I Was Very Large’
View this post on Instagram
Now this is a special one because today I'm celebrating my 34th anniversary for modeling! 😍 So of course today's guest is no other than my dear, long time BFF #chosenfamily @cturlington. Tune in today at 3pm EST on YouTube. Please text me with your questions (917) 905-7005🤍 is #NoFilterWithNaomi
Meanwhile, Campbell wanted to know which modern models of the moment that Turlington thinks are the next “us.”
Turlington mentioned Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn, while Campbell pointed to such models as Alton Mason, James Turlington (who’s Christy Turlington’s nephew), Adut Akech, Selena Forrest and Kaia Gerber, daughter of their contemporary Cindy Crawford.
The entire conversation can be seen in the video above.