Angelina Jolie Stresses The Importance Of Staying In Touch With Others While Social Distancing

While people are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Angelina Jolie believes that now more than ever it’s important to stay connected with friends and neighbours even if that connection can’t be face-to-face.

The “Maleficent” star wrote an op-ed for the latest issue of Time about the impact the pandemic is having on children in perilous living conditions, and she followed up by chatting about the subject with California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

During the discussion, Burke Harris stressed the importance of reaching out to each other during this period of self-quarantining.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Pens Essay On The Impact Of COVID-19 On Children In Domestic Violence Households

“I think it is so important that people hear that. To love each other, check in with each other. Be there, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you are a teacher or a friend,” Jolie said.

“I really do hope people hear this, and they do reach out, and they do pay more attention, and they are not sitting in a moment when they think, ‘Well maybe, but it’s not my business.’ Because those kids aren’t going to school right now, and teachers can’t see the bruises and people aren’t identifying what is happening within some homes,” she continued.

“All of the research shows that the single most powerful antidote to the impacts of trauma and adversity is nurturing, caring relationships with others — safe, stable and nurturing relationships,” said Dr. Burke Harris. “All you have to do is be there for a person. All you have to do is believe them when a victim comes forward.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Helps Kids Learn About Coronavirus: ‘Children Have Not Been Out Of School On This Scale Since The Second World War’

Burke Harris added: “You don’t have to fix it, you don’t have to solve it. You don’t have to worry about not being enough. You just have to be willing to be there and listen and to be that shoulder and those open arms.”

The interview can be viewed in its entirety in the video above.