Elmo’s Dad Louie Urges Parents To Take Some Time For Themselves While Quarantining With Kids

As millions self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, parents have the opportunity to spend quality time with their youngsters, yet are also finding themselves busier than ever with home-schooling and finding activities to keep kids occupied.

“Sesame Street” is addressing this in a new PSA featuring Louie, the father of beloved Muppet character Elmo.

“You know it’s wonderful to get to spend so much time with our children, but it can also be a bit overwhelming,” Louie tells harried parents.

“But I just wanted to say, parents, you are doing an amazing job,” he continues. “Remember though, it’s important to take some time for yourself, you know, take care of you.”

Louie recommends that parents take “a moment to breathe” in the midst of the added workload they’re experiencing during the pandemic.

“We are all doing the best we can and that is okay,” adds Louie. “No no — it’s better than okay. You hang in there and keep up the great work.”