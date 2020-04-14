Pregnant America Ferrera Reaches Out To Other Expectant Moms During Coronavirus Uncertainty: ‘We Got This’

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their second child, and the “Superstore” actress, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reach out to other expectant mothers to share some words of encouragement during this uncertain time.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying a photo of herself displaying her baby bump.

“And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances,” she continued.

“Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power,” she wrote in conclusion. “Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this.”

She added that the pic’s photographer was Williams, described as “dada, aka quarantine partner.”

Ferrera and Williams revealed their baby news in December 2019, also in an Instagram post featuring a photo showcasing her growing belly.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” she wrote in the caption. “🥰 Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”