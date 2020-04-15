Jason Momoa Says He’s Become His Kids’ P.E. Teacher During Quarantine, Admits He’s Not A Fan Of Working Out

Jason Momoa appears on Wednesday’s at-home edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Momoa chats about social distancing and how his kids have been coping being at home.

The actor shares son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, and daughter Lola, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet.

Momoa, who shows DeGeneres around one of his man caves during the interview, jokes he has become his kids’ at-home P.E. teacher, but admits he doesn’t enjoy working out.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Does His Best Ozzy Osbourne Impersonation In New Music Video

The “Aquaman” star shares, “I think they’re loving it. They’re loving having me home. Thank god they have their teachers. I’m like the P.E. coach, like ‘get your a** outside, want to go rock climb?’ That’s about it.”

He adds of not being a fan of hitting the gym, “I like doing the things I love to do. Right now I’ve been doing a lot of taking it easy on the eating, because I’m a big fan of food and I can’t really get all the things I like, so I’ve been walking around and trying to thin out a bit. I’m getting a little heavy.”

RELATED: Jason Momoa Sightings Overtake Toronto As Actor Hits Town To Film New Season Of ‘See’

Momoa then chats about meeting Clint Eastwood, being “super nervous” working alongside the star-studded cast in the upcoming film “Dune”, and what his Mananalu water company is doing to help those in need.

DeGeneres also gives a special thank you to every doctor, nurse and healthcare worker who has been working non-stop during these uncertain times, and announces her friends at Shutterfly are donating $25,000 to Direct Relief, an organization delivering masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment to healthcare workers across the country.