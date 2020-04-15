DJ Jazzy Jeff Tells Will Smith About His Possible Coronavirus Symptoms In New ‘Will From Home’ Web Series

Will Smith is making the most of his self-isolation.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old debuted his new Snapchat original series “Will From Home”, reuniting remotely with his friend and longtime rap collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff.

In a preview of the episode, Jeff reveals he may have contracted the novel coronavirus, though he didn’t get tested for it.

“I came home from my trip. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days,” he recalls. “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste.”

“Wow,” Smith responds.

Jeff continues, “They gave me a flu test. And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, ‘You have pneumonia in both your lungs.’”

Smith describes getting a call from Jeff’s wife Lynette: “That was scary because Lynette doesn’t panic and she called me with the panic vibes.”

He then joked, “So I just immediately called D-Nice to see if he would be available. I was like, ‘Not my DJ!'”

On a serious note, Jeff says, “Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end [of the pandemic], and I think we’re really at the beginning,” before adding, “Take yo a** in the house!”

