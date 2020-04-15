Princess Anne Talks Royal Life, Retirement & More In Rare Interview

Princess Anne talks about her packed royal schedule, her youth, and more in a rare interview with Vanity Fair ahead of her 70th birthday on August 15.

Anne, who is the queen’s only daughter, is asked about retirement and keeping busy despite her age.

The royal shares, “I don’t think retirement is quite the same [for me]. Most people would say we’re very lucky not to be in that situation because you wouldn’t want to just stop. It is, to a large extent, the choice of the organizations you’re involved with and whether they feel you’re still relevant.

“But I think both my father and my mother have, quite rightly, made decisions about, you know, ‘I can’t spend enough time doing this and we need to find somebody else to do it,’ because it makes sense. I have to admit they continued being there for a lot longer than I had in mind, but we’ll see.”

Anne, a keen equestrian, was the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympics, in Montreal 1976. She was the winner of three European Championship medals, and was honoured with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1971, becoming the first royal to receive the title.

Her daughter, Zara Tindall, an Olympic equestrian, was awarded the honour in 2006.

The princess shares, “I thought if I was going to do anything outside of the Royal Family, horses was likely to be the best way of doing it. But then you have to find the right horse at the right time. The original horse I rode was bred as a polo pony and should never have been an event horse, but it worked, so that was very satisfying. But I always knew it was going to be a limited time.”

She then discusses studying at the boarding school, Benenden School in Kent.

“My case was slightly different to my senior brother’s,” Anne says. “I was ready to go to school. I had a governess and two friends and that was never going to be enough, really, so I was only too pleased to be sent off somewhere else. I think boarding school has been demonized by some when in fact it’s a very important aspect to have available and many children actually thrive in it.”

Anne, mother of daughter Zara and son Peter Phillips, explains her choice not to give her children HRH titles when they were born. Her interview took place a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they’d be giving up their titles.

Anne insists of her children, “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”