Amy Schumer And Andy Cohen’s Kids Have A Remote Playdate

Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s sons miss each other.

On the new “Watch What Happens Live”, Schumer and Cohen talked about how their kids Gene and Benjamin haven’t seen each other in weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown.

That said, Cohen played a game with his guest called “One, Two, Baby” in which he asked a question about their kids, and on the count of “baby” they each had to give the answer at the same time.

After playing the game, they surprised their kids by putting them on the air so they could have a virtual playdate.