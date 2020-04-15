Dan Levy Joins James Corden For A Game Of ‘Pants Or PJs?’

James Corden’s latest “Late Late Show” game is pretty relatable right now.

Corden had six staff members call in on Zoom to play a game of “Pants or PJs?” with “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy.

Two of the six staffers were secretly wearing pyjama bottoms; Levy had to guess which two they were.

Find out who they were in the clip above.

Levy also had a surprise of his own at the end of the video when Corden asked what he was wearing down below.

The actor revealed he actually wasn’t wearing pants or PJs, and had instead opted for swimming shorts.

Watch Levy then discuss the end of “Schitt’s Creek” in the video above.