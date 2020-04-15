Bill Murray Joins The TRX Fitness Craze In New Viral Videos

Bill Murray is your new favourite workout guru.

Earlier this month, the actor teamed up with his longtime friend Jennie Brooks, who owns the boutique Charleston fitness studio Longevity, for a series of social media spots.

The hilarious videos, posted to the studio’s Instagram feed, feature Murray taking part in TRX workouts.

Clips from the workout were also shared by the official TRX feed.

Longevity also posted the full Murray workout videos to its on-demand website for customers to do some virtual workouts with the “Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties” star.

Murray also recorded a thank-you video for all the fans who enjoyed and shared the clips, which have so far received thousands of views.