Drake Joins Leonardo DiCaprio And Justin Bieber In Taking The #AllInChallenge For COVID-19 Relief

Drake is going all in to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, a number of celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, announced their support for the #AllInChallenge, and now Drake is joining in on the challenge, too.

Each star is auctioning off one-of-a-kind fan experiences to raise money for food-relief funds, including food banks and more.

Explaining that he was challenged by football star Tom Brady, Drake joked that he will be giving away all of Brady’s assets.

He then revealed that he is giving away the chance to fly on Air Drake, with an OVO package waiting for them on the plane, for a trip to L.A. to. party with the rapper. He’s also throwing in tickets to a show in the winner’s hometown whenever he can tour again.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work with Martin Scorsese, De Niro & myself? Here’s your chance. Visit https://t.co/E5K5SBHeM4 to take part and donate what you can.

Matthew McConaughey, @TheEllenShow, @IamJamieFoxx, will you go all in with us? #AllinChallenge pic.twitter.com/dyBGDcK5v2 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 15, 2020

In a video on Twitter, DiCaprio and Robert De Niro announced their support of the program, giving fans the chance to visit them on the set of their upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon”, directed by Martin Scorsese.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks pic.twitter.com/wio7yXylgH — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 14, 2020

Bieber also posted a video to Twitter, giving fans the chance to have him fly to their town and sing “One Less Lonely Girl” for them.

Hart is auctioning off the chance to have a speaking role in his next movie.

Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres announced their participation in the #AllInChallenge on Wednesday. McConaughey will donate $1 million, while DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi will also donate a combined $1 million.

To further sweeten the deal, people who donate to McConaughey’s #AllInChallenge campaign will be submitted for a chance to sit with him at a University of Texas football game. A donation to DeGeneres’ campaign will earn donors a chance to co-host “Ellen”.

Justin Timberlake also joined in on the challenge, offering up a chance to play a round of golf and enjoy a dinner with him and Bill Murray at Pebble Beach.

Others participating in the challenge include Meek Mill, Ryan Seacrest, and Magic Johnson.

