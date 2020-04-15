Johnny Orlando Zooms With Young Celebrity Friends In ‘See You’ Music Video

Johnny Orlando has found a creative way to make the most out of self-isolation in the music video for “See You”.

Orlando, 17, shot all the visuals for “See You” from his bedroom. Like many people around the world, the young Canadian relied on the video chat software Zoom for his latest project.

RELATED: Selena Gomez: ‘No Frogs Or Men’ Were Harmed In ‘Boyfriend’ Visuals

In the video for “See You”, Orlando scrolls the web and catches up with a number of his young celebrity friends over Zoom. His hangout buddies include “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp, “Shazam!” star Asher Angel, and actresses Nadia Turner and Ruby Rose Turner.

“The song basically breaks down the whole process of spending every day with someone, growing apart and moving on, and then somehow being brought back together,” Orlando tells Billboard, adding that the song is about “reconnection.”

RELATED: Jesse McCartney Debuts New Music Video For ‘Yours’

“We definitely didn’t plan to release this song in self-isolation but it has kind of given the song a double meaning,” he noted. “Like everyone, I really miss my friends and just being able to see people in person every day.”

Orlando released his first major-label debut EP Teenage Fever in March 2019.