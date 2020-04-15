Kanye West To Vote Trump: ‘What’s The Point Of Being A Celebrity If You Can’t Have An Opinion?’

Kanye West’s political views have not shifted over the past four years.

West received a ton of heat when he donned a “Make America Great Again” hat last election season. West has been one of the U.S. president’s most vocal celebrity endorsers. That has caused friction between him and many of his hip-hop contemporaries.

In new interviews with GQ, the “Stronger” rapper insists he will vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“I’m definitely voting this time,” West assures. “And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”

“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway?” he asks. “That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion!”

West, 42, added there was a financial incentive to voting for Trump.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office,” the 17-time Grammy winner explained. “They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

West also shared his thoughts on the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we were to not be here anymore, all I can think is, What a wonderful life it is,” he said. “You think about those movies where the world is ending and I just simply thank God for life. Thank God for all these experiences.”