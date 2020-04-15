Lindsay Lohan Says ‘Mean Girls 2’ Would Be An ‘Exciting Thing’

In a new interview with David Spade on “Lights Out”, Lindsay Lohan says it would be “exciting” to reteam with Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried for a “Mean Girls” sequel.

“I think that I was hanging onto that for a really long idea,” Lohan tells Spade. “I kind of wanted to come back with like a ‘Mean Girls 2’, with the same cast and work with Tina and the whole crew again and [director] Mark Waters.”

“And that was really what I wanted, I was really excited to do that,” Lohan says. “And that’s all in their hands, really.”

Though there are no current plans to revisit “Mean Girls”, the 33-year-old actress says a sequel “would definitely be an exciting thing.”

It was previously announced that the Broadway musical version of “Mean Girls” would get a big-screen adaptation though none of the original cast are involved. Fey wrote the screenplay for the musical film with Lorne Michaels set to produce.