Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple, 15, Tells Her Mom To ‘Make More Vagina Eggs And Candles’ In Joke ‘To-Do List’

Like mother, like daughter.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a hilarious to-do list from her 15-year-old daughter Apple on Instagram Tuesday, which read: “Make more vagina eggs & candles.”

Apple was referencing her mom’s famous Goop products that had everybody talking: the jade egg and the This Smells Like My Vagina candle.

Paltrow has been quarantining with Apple and her 14-year-old son Moses.

The beauty guru recently spoke about how Moses had now changed his mind about her Goop site during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

She revealed, “My son said to me the other day, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing there were vibrators on your site. And now I think it’s a great thing.’

“He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, mom. You’re a bad ass.’”