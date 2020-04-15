Shanna Moakler Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Shanna Moakler has gone through an incredible transformation.

On Tuesday, the former Playboy model shared a before-and-after photo on Instagram depicting her weight loss over the last year.

“I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results,” she wrote.

She added that part of why her fitness regimen wasn’t working is that “I had a doctor lie to me and give me hormones I didn’t need, which made me gain 40lbs.”

Moakler also explained that she “ate like s**t” due to an unhealthy relationship.

Now she has gotten back on track to lose the weight and get back in shape.