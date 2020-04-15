New Disney+ Documentary Series To Answer All Your ‘Mandalorian’ Questions

“Star Wars” fans are about to get an unprecedented look behind the scenes of “The Mandalorian”.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced a new eight-part documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”, exploring the making of the hit live-action series from creator Jon Favreau.

Disney+

Every episode will feature “a different facet of the first live-action ‘Star Wars’ television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.”

The series will also put on display the “artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to ‘Star Wars’ characters and props from across the galaxy.”

“Disney Gallery” will premiere May 4, with new episodes out every Friday.

As well, Disney+ debuted the final TV ad for the last season of “The Clone Wars” animated series, also premiering May 4.