Cate Blanchett Reveals She Has Thor’s Hammer, Shows Off ‘The Hobbit’ Prop Collection During Stephen Colbert Chat

Cate Blanchett isn’t one to leave a film set empty-handed.

Blanchett chatted with Stephen Colbert during Tuesday’s at-home edition of “The Late Show” and revealed she kept Thor’s legendary hammer from the “Ragnarok” set.

The actress explained how she’d been cleaning out her attic when she came across the iconic props from movies she’d starred in.

Blanchett shared, “You know how that ‘Thor’ film that was shut down in Australia? It wasn’t anything to do with COVID-19. It was because I got the hammer. I have Mjölnir here. And, look at how easy I can lift it.”

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Shares His Zoom Tips With Stephen Colbert

She continued of “The Hobbit”, “I was looking for my ears—for my elf ears and I couldn’t find them. And I know the kids have Hobbit feet somewhere and I thought, Oh, I’d love to show them to you. Couldn’t find them. But I did find Tauriel’s fighting blades.

“I mean, some people stock toilet paper, but I’ve got these.”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert And Conan O’Brien Virtually Visit Each Other’s Shows In Late-Night Crossover

As Colbert questioned why she had the blades when she didn’t play Tauriel in the film, Blanchett replied: “Actually you did not see those. Don’t speak to Evangeline Lilly any time soon.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.