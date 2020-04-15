Joaquin Phoenix Calls On New York To Release Prisoners Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Joaquin Phoenix wants to protect people behind bars.

In a new video message for the Release Aging People in Prison campaign, the “Joker” star called on the governor of New York to release prison inmates to keep them safe amid the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

A message from Oscar award winning actor Joaquin Phoenix: “I’m calling on @NYGovCuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.” #ClemencyNow pic.twitter.com/CEFEkwVTBV — Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) April 14, 2020

“The spread of coronavirus in prisons threatens the health and safety of all of us,” Phoenix says in the video.

“When you’re incarcerated there’s no such thing as social distancing and ensuring good hygiene is not an option,” he continued. “Leaders must do everything possible to prevent incarcerated people and those who work in prisons from becoming ill and spreading the virus.”

Phoenix added, “I’m calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to take action in New York by granting clemency to New Yorkers in prison. The lives of so many people depend on his action. No one deserves to die in prison from COVID-19.”

New York has so far had over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 10,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak.