Jimmy Fallon Says Wife Nancy Juvonen Accidentally Sabotaged His Engagement Proposal

Jimmy Fallon gave his wife’s family a heads-up about his proposal but did not actually go through with it.

Fallon, 45, and Juvonen, 52, shared their engagement story in a new YouTube video from “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”. The late-night host purchased his wife-to-be a Neil Lane ring. He then called Juvonen’s father to ask permission and gave her brother a heads-up.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon And Comedians Get Witty In Game Of ‘Celebrity Quiplash’

“Then, what happened was, you messed everything up for me,” Fallon recalled. “You get to the door and you go, ‘I have a surprise for you.’ I go, ‘I hope it doesn’t mess up my surprise,’ which was the big thing. I got the ring.”

The same night Fallon planned to propose, Juvonen surprised him with reservations to a restaurant he was dying to go to.

“I was going to get engaged in, like, Gramercy Park or something that will just always be around. Something classic,” he said. “I didn’t want to go to a restaurant because, what if in 30 years, the restaurant changes hands?”

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon And Questlove Geek Out With The Beastie Boys

“Now it’s a laser tag place,” he continued. “Now, it’s like, ‘Kids this is where your mom and I got engaged — at the laser tag house.'”

Ultimately, Fallon did not propose to Juvonen until several months later. All’s well that ends well.