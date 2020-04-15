Dua Lipa Talks Releasing Her New Album During A Pandemic

It’s been a wild few weeks for Dua Lipa.

The singer is on the new cover of Elle and opens up about releasing her new album Future Nostalgia during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dua Lipa. Photo: Zoey Grossman for Elle

Lipa was interviewed remotely over Zoom from London, England, for the issue.

“London tends to be one of those places where it’s always gloomy and rainy—and that’s not to say that the weather won’t change in a couple of days, but now the trees are fully blossoming, the sky’s completely blue,” she says. “It’s nice to see the earth almost replenishing a little bit. Everything’s kind of taking a breather.”

Lipa’s album was all set to be released April 3, with a performance planned for the March 28 episode of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, but the pandemic had her considering a delay of the release. Things changed when the album was leaked a week early.

“But I think [the leak] just kind of solidified my choice that I wanted it to be out April 3 anyway,” Lipa explains. “This is me going into my celestial beliefs, but it was like, Okay, this is just how it’s meant to be. And I am really grateful that the music is out.”

The 24-year-old also talks about being in quarantine with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, revealing what they’ve been watching while locked down.

“Oh my God, I’ve watched so many shows—’Ozark’, ‘Tiger King’, ‘The Night Of’, ‘The Outsider’, ‘Servant’, did I say ‘Ozark’? And lots of movies, too,” she says. “It’s about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we’ve never done before. Of course, Anwar misses his family, and soon we’ll hopefully get to go back and see them…but now that we get all this extra time, we’re just making the most of it. And that’s been really nice. We’re trying to see the bright side.”

Lipa also offers her predictions about the post-pandemic world.

“I think things will definitely change,” she says. “I think we’ll tread differently with Mother Nature—we won’t be as careless as we have been. I think we’ll be more empathetic and make moments count. We won’t take things for granted. I think our world is probably going to change forever.”