Brad Paisley Drops The Ultimate Quarantine Drinking Anthem ‘No I In Beer’

Brad Paisley has some new music for his self-quarantining fans.

The country crooner, dropped “No I In Beer” Wednesday, all about spending time with close friends and family during the coronavirus outbreak.

Paisley co-wrote the track with longtime collaborator Kelley Lovelace back in 2018.

“People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings,” Paisley said of the track in a statement. . “This song wasn’t written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now.”

But during these uncertain times, Paisley promises to launch some livestreamed concerts.

“If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans,” he added, “as citizens of the world, it’s in the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let’s be a team.”

“No I In Beer” is available to stream on all platforms.