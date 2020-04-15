Jimmy Fallon Raps With Michael Shannon, Talks ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Ideas

Michael Shannon is inching closer to becoming best friends with Jimmy Fallon.

Shannon appeared in a video chat with Fallon while donning an “Alvin And The Chipmunks” onesie he previously debuted on “The Tonight Show”.

“It’s fun Zoom-ing with you. We’re becoming what I predicted: best friends,” Fallon told the “Knives Out” actor.

“We’re inching towards my initial gambit, which was that we both put on our ‘Alvin And The Chipmunks’ onesies and have a sleepover,” Shannon explained, adding that “now we’re in each other’s home. The next step is to get in the same home.”

“I don’t know if they’re ever going to make movies again,” Shannon said before joking that Fallon could join the sequel after he showed off his attempt at Daniel Craig’s Cajun accent in the film. “You could play his father,” Shannon exclaimed before proposing Fallon could appear in flashbacks “wrestling ‘gators in the Bayou.”

But what really impressed Fallon is the drum machine Shannon picked up. Showing off his drum solo he’s been “practising for the last four weeks” while in self-isolation, which features animal sounds.

“You wanna do a rap and I’ll play along with you?” Shannon asked, convincing Fallon to do a “freestyle Cajun rap” to the soothing sounds of his drum machine.

Listen to Fallon’s rap in the full interview above.