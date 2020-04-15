Jenna Fischer Admits She Had To ‘Turn Off’ One Episode Of ‘The Office’ Because It Made Her Cry Too Much

“The Office” may be hilarious but it has its emotional moments, too.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly in the hit show, spoke about one episode in particular that had her bawling.

Fischer chatted to former co-star Angela Kinsey on the latest instalment of the “Office Ladies” podcast, with them mentioning the season 2, episode 18 episode, “Take Your Daughter to Work Day”.

The ep saw Kevin, Meredith, Stanley, and Toby take their kids to the office for the day, and although Michael Scott (Steve Carell) was annoyed by the children’s presence at first, he eventually warmed up to them and revealed he was once “the star” of a children’s show called “Fundle Bundle”.

Fischer admitted, according to Mashable, “I sobbed twice during this episode.” The first cry came when Michael’s “Fundle Bundle” tape played.

She said it was quite the opposite filming the scene, insisting everyone was laughing.

“[Michael is] asked what he wants to be when he grows up and he says, ‘I want to be married and have 100 kids, so I can have 100 friends and no one can say no to being my friend,'” Fischer went on. “This is when I had to turn off the episode.”

“It hit me so hard, I don’t know why — this idea of just this little kid longing for friends… and Steve’s acting is so good in that moment,” she continued. “I remember at the time when we shot that, after the little Michael says that it cuts to a shot of the puppet. The puppet can’t speak, and we lost it.”

Fischer shared, “All I could remember when I was sitting down to watch this scene was how we were dying laughing at the shot of this puppet, but then I just saw this whole other side of how not funny that was and how sad it was.”

She then said she cried again after Michael and Dwight performed a rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children” at the end of the ep.

Fischer said, “I don’t know, this song really gets to me. I love how Steve does this. His very weird harmony.”