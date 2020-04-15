Ali Wentworth Says COVID-19 ‘Delirium’ Made Her Think She Was Married To Jon Hamm

George Stephanopoulos needs to watch out.

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the “Good Morning America” anchor and his wife Ali Wentworth appeared via video chat to talk about testing positive for COVID-19.

While Stephanopoulos has been mostly asymptomatic, Wentworth suffered quite a bit more from the illness.

“She was in bed for a couple of weeks,” Stephanopoulos said. “But, I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, no chills. The only thing I can think of is one day, now almost three weeks ago, I had a little bit of lower back pain and went to bed early and that was it. I mean, a couple days after that, no sense of smell for about a day, but that was, like, several weeks ago. Since then, just nothing beyond that.”

Wentworth also revealed that the illness had her binge-watching all seven seasons of “Mad Men”.

“In my delirium, I actually believed — I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me,” the comedian said. “So, now George is quarantined whether we’re in a pandemic or not.”

She also praised her husband for taking care of her throughout her ordeal, telling Kimmel, “He was actually a rock star.”

