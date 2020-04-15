Cameron Mathison Talks Being Immune-Compromised During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameron Mathison is opening up about staying healthy in self-quarantine amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey from his home in Los Angeles, the Canadian-born television personality and actor discusses his recovery from kidney cancer and how it has affected his outlook on the virus.

“I had a cancer journey back in the fall. I had kidney cancer. I had surgery. I’m doing great with that, but I got little goosebumps because being immune-compromised,” he says. “You know, we got to be concerned for the elderly and immune-compromised people, as the pros have been talking about, [and] I’m one of them.

“I’m really trying to be as careful as I can because I know — even before cancer — I had immune function issues already, which may or may not have led to my cancer journey, and now coming out of it still immune-sensitive… So, I’m doing my best.”

While at home in self-quarantine, Mathison says that he has been keeping busy with a long list of tasks given to him by his wife Vanessa Arevalo.

“Does anybody at home relate to this?” he jokes with Hickey. “Like, I am dusting off light fixtures. I am cleaning out sheds. I took down my Christmas lights, which I should’ve done a long time ago anyway.”

And when he is not doing chores, Mathison has been working to bring viewers his Hallmark talk show “Home and Family” from home.

“I mean, the odd thing is that the name of the show is ‘Home and Family’, so we’re taking it to another level at home with our families because we’re really at home with our families, so it’s a funny, little take on it.”