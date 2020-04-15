Deborah Ann Woll Reveals She Hasn’t Been Cast In Any Acting Roles Since Her Marvel Series ‘The Punisher’ Ended

Deborah Ann Woll is uncertain about her acting future.

Appearing on Marvel’s YouTube show “Joe Q’s Morning’ Warm Up”, the “Daredevil” and “The Punisher” star opened up about her trouble securing acting roles after the series ended.

“I’m just really wondering whether I’ll get to work again, whether anyone wants to work with me again, and whether I still have it, all of those scary things,” she said of her anxiety now during the coronavirus pandemic. “And part of my brain goes, ‘No, you’re just being crazy, calm down.’ But the part of me that loves [acting] and the problem with being an artist and an actor, and any of these professions where you put a piece of your soul into your work, is that it becomes a part of your identity.”

She then admitted that the lack of roles was a problem even before the coronavirus crisis.

“I haven’t had an acting job since, and that’s been really hard for me,” she said. “So even before COVID kind of flipped the world on its head, I was struggling with this. And I think I was already in an uncertain place, and to add this other layer of uncertainty … it’s just compounding a little bit. And I have to figure out how I stay confident in myself, even when everyone else is telling me, ‘Hey, we don’t want to work with you right now,’ or ‘You’re not our choice for this.'”

“The Punisher” ended in 2019.