Michael Sheen Changes Twitter Name To Martin Sheen Following ITV Flub

Michael Sheen is taking the recent flub on ITV to the next level.

The actor, known for his roles in “Good Omens” and “Underworld”, called out the British network for mistaking him for fellow actor Martin Sheen (“The West Wing”).

On Tuesday night, a TV announcer teased an upcoming episode of Michael’s new series “Quiz”, in which the actor plays real-life “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” host Chris Tarrant. But in the preview, the announcer called him “Martin Sheen.”

Following the accident, Michael changed his username on the social media platform to read both “Martin Sheen” and “Michael Sheen,” leaving fans even more confused. Later on, he also tweeted his anger towards ITV, “Hey ITV, the least you can do is get my name right in the trailers FFS.”

Hey @ITV the least you can do is get my name right in your trailers FFS. — martin sheen (@michaelsheen) April 14, 2020

“Quiz” currently airs on AMC in Canada.