Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Thoughts On A ‘Hulk’ Standalone Movie: ‘It Could Be Interesting’

Mark Ruffalo seems to be up for starring in a standalone “Hulk” movie.

Ruffalo discusses the possible flick in a new interview with Variety, insisting: “There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting.”

The actor first starred in 2012’s “The Avengers”, before going on to play the much-loved Bruce Banner and his alter-ego role in four other sequels and spin-offs.

Ruffalo continues, “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

Ruffalo, who has starred in everything from “13 Going on 30”, to “The Kids Are All Right”, to his new TV miniseries “I Know This Much Is True”, admits he knows this level of success isn’t going to last forever.

“I have a poor actor’s mentality where it’s all going to stop one day. They’re going to stop calling one day, and no one is going to want me anymore,” he shares.

Ruffalo also talks about his environmental activism, telling the magazine how spending time in nature as a child played a part in him being so passionate about it now.

He says, “Growing up, it was such an important part of finding myself. It was the place I felt I belonged. It was the place I was moved by. Those things have pushed me to activism.”