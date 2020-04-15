Liam Payne And Alesso Break Down How ‘Midnight’ Came Together

Alesso and Liam Payne found themselves in a unique position with the release of the track “Midnight”.

The song was already recorded but a global pandemic forced the collaborators to pivot on the music video and release strategy. Alesso and Payne did their best to make lemons out of lemonade and used “Midnight” as a chance to lift spirits.

“It was pre-quarantine that we recorded the song. I heard the song through my record label and I knew Alesso had made some great songs before,” Payne told Apple Music’s Brooke Reese. “I like working with these super producers.

“I thought the song was a really nice positive message, it’s got such a big chorus. So, I thought, I’ve got to jump on this one,” the One Direction alum added. “Then I went over to Sweden and we recorded in the studio together, and it was fun. We had a great time.”

Alesso also shared his take on how things came together.

“I had the song for a while and then, me and the other writers that have been working on, we were like, ‘Okay, who’s going to sing this?’ because, we love this song so much,” the DJ explained. “We want someone to really lift the record up.”

“He definitely surprised me in a really good way,” Alesso said of Payne’s submission. “You really need to mean the words and connect emotionally with the song, because it needs to feel personal… Liam really nails that big chorus that’s so important in this song.”

Payne and Alesso are currently working on the official fan remix for “Midnight” and they are accepting submissions for fans to be co-creators on the updated version.