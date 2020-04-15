Keegan-Michael Key Gives Conan His 1-Minute Recap Of ‘Titanic’

Keegan-Michael Key has finally seen “Titanic”.

Appearing on “Conan”, the “Key & Peele” star revealed to host Conan O’Brien that during his coronavirus quarantine he’s been catching up on all of the movies he missed between 1985 and 1997.

Key explained that he only saw four mainstream movies in that time because he was hanging out with “artsy” kids.

“I was doing a lot of theatre at that time,” he said.

Conan then got him to do his one-minute recap of “Titanic”, complete with hilarious impressions and classic lines like “I’m king of the world!” and “I’ll never let go.”

Key has also been doing one-minute recaps on his Instagram account, including one of the 1986 classic “Aliens”, also directed by James Cameron.