Jada Pinkett Smith Hosts Virtual ‘Girls Trip’ Reunion On ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing together her “Girls Trip” co-stars for some lighthearted fun amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual reunion, Pinkett Smith hosted costars Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish for a new episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch.

After a quick catch-up, Haddish revealed what she’s been up to since entering self-quarantine: “I glued on lashes for y’all!”

But Haddish is looking to a popular dating app to keep herself busy, “Bumble be popping.”

She added, “You can talk to guys, FaceTime without them having your phone number and watching TV shows together, them watching me cook something, stuff like that. It’s fun til the dudes try to pull their wee-wees out. I don’t want to see your thing thing just yet!”

Meanwhile, Hall is looking forward to a real-life reunion, specifically for a “Girls Trip 2”.

“I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing,” she said. “That it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

“Red Table Talk” airs exclusively on Facebook Watch.