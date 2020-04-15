Zach Braff, Donald Faison Talk ‘Fake Doctors, Real Friends’ Podcast And Rewatching ‘Scrubs’ During COVID-19: ‘It Does Take On Something Extra Special Now’

“Scrubs” fans will be thrilled to see this dynamic duo reuniting.

Former co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have teamed up once again for “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” a new podcast chronicling their journey of rewatching the medical comedy from the very beginning, which developed a devout cult following since it first aired in 2001 through to 2010.

Speaking with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, Braff and Faison discussed their decision to take on this particular project.

“We’ve always just had, like a core group of people who always watched the show. They stuck with us from season 1 all the way to season 9,” Faison explains. “We all have shows we love,” Braff continues. “As we’ve been doing this, I thought to myself, ‘Oh my gosh… if one of my favourite shows did this, it would be — I would find it so interesting.'”

And it looks like more cast members from the show will be joining the BFFs on the podcast.

“We just… enlisted Sarah Chalke to be on episode 4,” Braff reveals. “We’re stuck home as well, and it’s kind of fun,” he says of the recording sessions. “We almost make a point not to talk during the week so we have a lot to talk about while we’re [chatting] on the show.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic providing the backdrop for these times, Braff shares that this endeavour has a brand new meaning.

“I think it, it does take on something extra special now because the show was always about celebrating the medical community,” the 45-year-old asserts. “It was always about giving a beautiful shoutout to how hard it was to take on this career path.”

“I think now more than ever… there’s another connection to it,” he adds.

For more on Braff and girlfriend Florence Pugh’s new foster dog, as well as Faison’s lively birthday serenade, watch the full story above.