Self-Isolating Family Re-Creates Journey’s ‘Separate Way’ Shot-For-Shot

One family’s re-creation of Journey’s “Separate Way” music video is arguably better than the original.

Steven and Jana Heller’s family found a unique cure to boredom while self-distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family got together and exquisitely recreated the video shot-for-shot. The level of detail and accuracy is worthy of applause.

“It was all my wife’s idea. She was trying to find a way to stave off the boredom so she decided, ‘Why not make a music video?'” Heller told USA Today. “She likes Journey, first of all. After watching a number of music videos, it was like, ‘We could re-create this video with our kids around the house.'”

The video easily cleared 100,000 views on Vimeo and the response is “blowing” the family’s minds.

“Everyone keeps saying, ‘Do another!’ But it would be good to be that family that did something cool that one time, rather than following it up with something not-as-cool,” Heller said. “We made some great memories off of this experience, maybe that’s good enough.”

“Separate Way” was released by Journey in 1983 and was recorded for their eighth studio album Frontiers.