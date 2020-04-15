Chris Soules And Victoria Fuller Are Reportedly Bachelor Nation’s Newest Couple

Rose lovers could all agree that this is the most dramatic coupling in “Bachelor” history.

Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules and one of Peter Weber’s contestants, Victoria Fuller, are reportedly an item.

According to Bachelor Nation insider Reality Steve, the two are “currently together” in Soules’ hometown of Iowa.

(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor “couples” that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed. I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 15, 2020

Soules had originally appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette” before becoming the leading man for season 19 of “The Bachelor” in 2014.

The 38-year-old got engaged to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff, but the couple called it quits in May 2015.

Soules returned to the headlines in 2017 after getting involved in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a man.

Fuller sparked her own controversy during season 24 of the reality dating series, after Weber’s ex alleged she had broken up “multiple relationships.”

The 26-year-old got swept up in the headlines again after fans spotted a photo of Fuller participating in a “White Lives Matter” campaign.