Will Forte Engaged To Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Will Forte is celebrating a relationship milestone.

According to People magazine, the “Last Man Standing” actor, 49, is engaged to his girlfriend Olivia Modling.

Forte and Modling reportedly met in 2018 at a party, but didn’t get serious until the following year – they have since moved in together.

People‘s source also revealed the “Saturday Night Live” alum popped the question over the holidays.

While Forte himself has yet to confirm the news, his father, Reb Forte spilled the beans during their joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s rebooted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”. Will invited his father to be his “expert” while playing for the charity Pangea Network.

“My full name is Orville Willis Forte III,” Reb said in a teaser. “He’s Orville Willis Forte IV. He’s currently engaged and says if he has a boy, they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a decision, but a possibility.”

Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) is keeping it in the family! His father, Reb Forte, will be his expert Wednesday on #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire! @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/uB9YsKxn2U — Millionaire TV (@MillionaireTV) April 4, 2020

“We’re thinking about it,” Will replied.

While Forte and Modling have kept their relationship very private, last December his “Last Man On Earth” co-star Mary Steenburgen shared a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate,” she captioned the snap. Forte replied in the comments, “I finally found my Ted Danson.”

Steenburgen is married to Ted Danson.