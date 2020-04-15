Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Defends His New Love Less Than A Year After Wife’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter is dating again and his daughter is proud.

On Tuesday, the TV star’s daughter Lyssa Chapman shared a photo of her dad with his new girlfriend Francie Frane on Instagram.

Despite the love, Lyssa has plenty of commenters criticizing her dad for dating a new woman only 10 months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman, but his other daughter Bonnie wasn’t having it.

“Everyone who’s judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void,” Bonnie wrote in the comments. “Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace.”

Beth passed away last June at 51 after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017.