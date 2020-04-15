Derek And Julianne Hough Re-Create ‘Be Our Guest’ From ‘Beauty And The Beast’ At Home

Derek Hough turned his kitchen into a Disney wonderland.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming “Disney Family Singalong” special, airing Thursday night, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer enlisted girlfriend Hayley Erbert for a lip-synced re-creation of the “Be Our Guest” number from “Beauty and the Beast”.

Complete with costumes and elaborate camera moves, Hough and Erbert bring all the delight of the animated classic to their home while self-isolating.

And in an extra surprise, the couple call up Julianne Hough to join in on the dance number remotely, with an iPad positioned to make it look like all three are doing the choreography together.

The special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will featuring a number of singers, including Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande and more performing their favourite Disney songs at home.

Check out the full line-up below:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban