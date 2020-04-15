Sarah Ferguson Kickstarts YouTube Channel For Kids Who ‘Need A Bit Of Magic’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Sarah Ferguson wants to send some “magic” to kids around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of York launched a new YouTube channel, called “Storytime With Fergie and Friends”, which will see the royal read a beloved children’s storybook everyday.

According to Ferguson, the new initiative is for “all of the children out there who just need a little bit of magic.”

“It’s so exciting because I’m in my favourite place ever, ever, ever and that’s with children and thinking of children,” Ferguson said in the introduction video.

“Don’t worry, they’re not very long books,” she added. “Let’s get a bit of magic going here, shall we!”

Ferguson has a passion for books, even releasing two of her own children’s books. Genie Gems, which is inspired by daughter Princess Eugenie, and Trixi-Belle, after her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Ferguson shares her two daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew.