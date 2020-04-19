One World: Together At Home Raises $127.9M For Global Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Music’s biggest stars came together remotely on Saturday night for a concert experience that was both unique and intimate, raising some big money for a worthy cause.

On Sunday, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that One World: Together At Home raised $127.9 million to support healthcare workers throughout the world as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga, who performed and was also instrumental in putting it together, responded to the news via Twitter, admitting she is “so humbled to have been a part of this project.”

I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you 🌎❤️ https://t.co/kBH0Ds45tf — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 19, 2020

Previously, Global Citizen and WHO announced the unprecedented musical event would raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, airing in Canada on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic.

“One World: Together At Home” demonstrated unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 to celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the frontlines.

The broadcast not only promoted social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but also encouraged viewers to donate funds towards relief efforts that support local charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, “One World: Together At Home” included performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

On Friday, Global Citizen announced the Rolling Stones had also joined the lineup on Saturday: