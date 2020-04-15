Armie Hammer Debuts Wild New Moustache-And-Mohawk Quarantine Look

Armie Hammer, like most people at this point, is apparently going a little stir-crazy in quarantine, judging by a photo the “Call Me By Your Name” star posted on Instagram Wednesday.

In the pic, Hammer, 33, is wearing a pair of colourful board shorts and a fringed belly shirt.

Grinning maniacally, he proudly shows off his new biker-style moustache and accompanying mohawk.

RELATED: Armie Hammer Climbs A Steep Cliff, Drinks Goat Milk Right From The Udder On ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’

“Killing the game,” he writes in the caption.

Hammer also took to Instagram Stories to share another photo, with the camera aimed at his bare feet amidst a pile of hair on the floor after his self-haircut; a closer look reveals that his toenails have been painted pink.

“I’m fine,” he writes.