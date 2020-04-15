‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Returns With Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Interactive Special

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” ended its four-season run in early 2019, but the beloved comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock is returning for a one-off battle royale that pits the titular Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) against the Reverend (Jon Hamm).

This special episode, however, features an interactive twist, with viewers presented with the opportunity to made choose-your-own-adventure-style decisions about what direction the plot will veer into.

“Kimmy Schmidt sets off on her biggest adventure yet,” reads the synopsis. “Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

Along with Kemper and Hamm, “Kimmy Schmidt” cast members Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are all returning.

In addition, they’ll be joined by guest stars Daniel Radcliffe, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” will debut Tuesday, May 12.

Until then, check out these new photos from the upcoming special:

