Josh Trank Shares First Look At Tom Hardy As Al Capone In Drama ‘Capone’

Tom Hardy is one of the world’s most notorious gangsters in the new biopic “Capone”.

The actor takes on the role of Al Capone in Josh Trank’s upcoming drama, following Capone 10 years into his prison sentence when he suffering from dementia.

Capone was the inspiration behind the iconic 1983 film, “Scarface”.

Trank shared the trailer on Twitter after renaming the flick from “Fonzo” to “Capone”. The new film marks Trank’s return to the director’s chair following 2015’s “Fantastic Four”.

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Jack Lowden also star.

Vertical Entertainment has picked up distribution rights to the upcoming drama, with plans to release this summer on streaming services.