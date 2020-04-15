A ‘Bored’ Britney Spears Recalls Breakup With Justin Timberlake 20 Years Ago While Dancing To His Track ‘Filthy’

According to Britney Spears, there is no bad blood between her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

While in self-isolation, the singer took to Instagram to share one of her playful dance videos where she referenced her breakup with Timberlake and danced to his track “Filthy”.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days 😅💃,” she captioned the cute clip. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks… I’m just very bored 🙄.”

She later added, “PS. I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey, the man is a genius! Great song JT! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD 😜!”

This isn’t the first time Spears has danced to her famous ex’s music, in 2018 she worked out to his hit “LovedStoned/I Think She Knows”.

Spears and Timberlake famously dated publicly in the late ’90s and early 2000s before breaking up in early 2002.