Celebrities Back Student’s Viral Request For Obama To Deliver ‘National Commencement Address’ To Graduates During Pandemic

A student’s request has gone viral after asking former U.S. President Barack Obama to deliver a “national commencement address” for the class of 2020 after high school and college graduation ceremonies throughout the world have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started on Tuesday when a student identifying himself as Lincoln took to Twitter to make the request.

“Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation,” the tweet reads. “In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”

Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020. — Lincoln (@lincolnjackd) April 15, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon, the message had been retweeted more than 21,000 times and received over 100,000 likes.

In addition, several celebrities supported the cause, including Rosie O’Donnell, Holly Robinson Peete, “The Good Doctor” star Richard Schiff, “Daily Show” correspondent Ashley Nicole Black and “Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright.

This would be something to look forward to for my class of 2020 college senior. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Let’s Gooo!#ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/OBjpLYy9xn — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) April 15, 2020

#ObamaCommencement2020

I’d go back to High School for this. https://t.co/gJombRIrZX — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) April 15, 2020

One of the most important things you can learn for adult life is how to end things well, and with closure. Having the school year end suddenly deprived the class of 2020 of that opportunity! Plus the hats! I hope #ObamaCommencement2020 happens. They deserve a celebration. https://t.co/WtYj8Mdnwi — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) April 15, 2020

When a Twitter user tried to throw some shade on Obama, Wright quickly shut it down.

Nah. They majority wanna hear from President Barack Obama, hoss. #ObamaCommencement2020 https://t.co/mhY1MJUqk2 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 15, 2020

According to People, a source for the former POTUS says that Obama and his team “are flattered but don’t yet have any response.”